Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 21:15 Hits: 5

Source: Government Finance Review, 2020

The resources in this center reflect the latest guidance and materials on the recently enacted laws passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The programs and funding were included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Given the fluid nature in the release of guidance and implementation of the various programs.

The post Coronavirus Response Resource Center appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/coronavirus-response-resource-center.htm