Fiscal First Aid Resource Center

Published on Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Government Finance Review, 2020

GFOA has developed a number of Fiscal First Aid resources to help organizations through the fiscal crisis. The centerpiece is a 12-step process to guide local governments through the initial diagnostic, treatment, and recovery phases of financial distress. Other resources include new research, webinars, podcasts, and more.

