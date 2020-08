Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 15:54 Hits: 10

Sales of existing homes skyrocketed in July as Americans who were able to weather the start of the coronavirus-driven recession helped fuel a boom in the U.S. housing market, according to data released Friday by the National Association of Realtors...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/513096-home-sales-rise-25-percent-in-july-as-housing-market-booms-amid-pandemic