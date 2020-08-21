Working Remotely: A Guide for the Public Sector

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 21:31 Hits: 13

Source: Rob Roque and Elizabeth Fu, Government Finance Review, Vol. 30 no. 3, June 2020

While some state and local governments have allowed employees to work remotely for years, many are now being thrust into a remote work environment as a result of COVID-19 response. Employees who are used to easy access to physical resources are now faced with make-shift operations at home. These rapid transitions to remote work are proving their own challenges to public sector operations and technology requirements.

The following are key considerations for governments when supporting remote workers. Items were selected based on general public sector requirements. Consider your organization’s unique situations to establish a complete list of your own.

