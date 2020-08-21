Spatial Planning and Fiscal Impact Anaylsis

Articles

Source: Linda Tomaselli, Government Finance Review, Vol. 30 no. 4, August 2020

As part of a realistic long-range financial forecast, a finance director needs to estimate the impact of future land use—and this calls for a good picture of revenue and expenditure patterns by land use type. Spatial Planning and Fiscal Impact Analysis Method: A Toolkit for Existing and Proposed Land Use (Routledge, 2019) describes a way to link information from finance directors to planners who are using geographic information systems (GIS). It provides finance directors with information about where the revenues and expenditures in their cities are located on an annual basis, and which types of land uses generate surpluses or deficits. The planning and finance departments can also provide immediate fiscal impact information for a currently proposed development.

