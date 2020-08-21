The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Spatial Planning and Fiscal Impact Anaylsis

Category: Economy Hits: 12

Source: Linda Tomaselli, Government Finance Review, Vol. 30 no. 4, August 2020
(subscription required)
As part of a realistic long-range financial forecast, a finance director needs to estimate the impact of future land use—and this calls for a good picture of revenue and expenditure patterns by land use type. Spatial Planning and Fiscal Impact Analysis Method: A Toolkit for Existing and Proposed Land Use (Routledge, 2019) describes a way to link information from finance directors to planners who are using geographic information systems (GIS). It provides finance directors with information about where the revenues and expenditures in their cities are located on an annual basis, and which types of land uses generate surpluses or deficits. The planning and finance departments can also provide immediate fiscal impact information for a currently proposed development.

The post Spatial Planning and Fiscal Impact Anaylsis appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/spatial-planning-and-fiscal-impact-anaylsis.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version