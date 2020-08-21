The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Next Recovery: Regional Leaders and Laggards

Category: Economy Hits: 13

Source: Adam Kamins, Regional Financial Review, August 2020
(subscription required)
With the national COVID-19 recession having officially ended, the varying nature of the recovery across regions has become an increasingly important consideration. Some key short- and long-term considerations are examined in order to determine which places are best positioned in the years ahead.

The post The Next Recovery: Regional Leaders and Laggards appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/the-next-recovery-regional-leaders-and-laggards.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version