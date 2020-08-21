Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 21:48 Hits: 19

Source: Dante DeAntonio, Regional Financial Review, August 2020

(subscription required)

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across nearly every part of the U.S. and global economy. While higher education has typically been insulated from the business cycle—and sometimes has even been the beneficiary of economic downturns—the current pandemic-induced recession has hit the sector head on.

The post COVID-19 and the Higher Education Quandary appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/covid-19-and-the-higher-education-quandary.htm