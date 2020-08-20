Maintaining Performance and Employee Engagement During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Articles

Source: Carine Risley, Journal of Library Administration, Vol. 60 no. 6, 2020

From the abstract:

This article summarizes the key elements that led to a groundbreaking new approach to performance management. Applying research from industries beyond public libraries was essential to upending the way we manage our Human Resources and inspire people to do their best work. Staying true to evidence based practices and building habits were critical to establishing and maintaining successful new processes. San Mateo County Libraries’ performance approach has received a County STAR award and a ULC Innovation honor.

