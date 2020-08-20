The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Perceptions of Work–Life Balance for Urban Academic Librarians: An Exploratory Study

Category: Economy Hits: 6

Source: Tamara Townsend & Kimberley Bugg, Journal of Library Administration, Vol. 60 no. 5, 2020
(subscription required)

From the abstract:
The topic of work–life balance (WLB) has gotten a lot of attention in popular literature, but there has been little library scholarship on the issue. This exploratory study presents the perceptions of 329 academic librarians on what they believe an ideal WLB looks like, and how it impacts their personal and professional responsibilities. The authors asked about strategies for a successful WLB, about overall job satisfaction, coping strategies, and more. The study is intended to prompt discussions of the topic, and lead to an exploration of how to continue to grow and support a strong workforce.

The post Perceptions of Work–Life Balance for Urban Academic Librarians: An Exploratory Study appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/perceptions-of-work-life-balance-for-urban-academic-librarians-an-exploratory-study.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version