Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 15:39 Hits: 9

Source: Monica D. T. Rysavy & Russell Michalak, Journal of Library Administration, Vol. 60 no. 5, 2020

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the College’s library and the office of institutional research & training (OIRT), along with all departments of our college, shifted to working from home (WFH) overnight. This column shares examples from the literature regarding experiences and lessons learned from both the corporate world and academic libraries’ experiences managing teams remotely with technology. Finally, we share how the College’s academic library and OIRT transitioned to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic with the variety of online tools we already used, but further enhanced during this experience, to communicate and collaborate effectively with our team members.

The post Working from Home: How We Managed Our Team Remotely with Technology appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/working-from-home-how-we-managed-our-team-remotely-with-technology.htm