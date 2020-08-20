Pandemic Impacts on Library Consortia and Their Sustainability

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: George Machovec, Journal of Library Administration, Vol. 60 no. 5, 2020

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

Library consortia are planning on how their funding, programs, and services may need to change with the societal tumult caused by the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. Most consortia in North America are either state agencies or non-profit corporations which may have different approaches and options available for solving substantial budget shortfalls. Changes may need to take place in staffing, programs, and services. Some consortia may have financial portfolios which may help on filling-in budget holes. Other consortia have applied for, and received, funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help with staffing. Many library consortia will not see a quick recovery but may have long-term consequences as their member libraries and parent organizations try to recover.

