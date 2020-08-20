Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 15:43 Hits: 11

Source: Robert P. Holley, Journal of Library Administration, Vol. 60 no. 5, 2020

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

The lack of opportunities for promotion within libraries may be an important reason for job dissatisfaction and lowered morale. This column examines reasons why librarians wish to be promoted, the two paths for promotion, a short history of promotion since 1945, how promotions occur, why promotion is a challenge for management, and some suggestions to alleviate the problem. The corporate promotion model requires moving into a position with increased responsibilities and is often the only model in public libraries. The academic promotion model also offers the possibility of promotion for increased performance of the same duties, usually according to more formal rules. A blocked path for promotion can lead to leaving the library for opportunities elsewhere or create morale problems. Library managers can take some steps to increase promotion opportunities and sustain morale. The concluding section briefly argues the opposing viewpoint that the current state of promotion may benefit the profession as a whole if not some individual librarians.

The post Promotion: An Intractable Management Problem for Academic and Public Libraries appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/promotion-an-intractable-management-problem-for-academic-and-public-libraries.htm