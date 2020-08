Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

An increase in monopoly power over time can explain a slew of economic ills, including income and wealth inequality, the declining share of returns that go to workers and the increase in profits, according to a Federal Reserve research paper.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/512670-monopoly-power-to-blame-for-inequality-fed-paper