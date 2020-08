Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 20:50 Hits: 7

The S&P 500 index closed at a new record high Tuesday, recovering all of its coronavirus-driven losses despite the long road to a full economic recovery ahead for the U.S. at large.The S&P closed Tuesday at 3389.78, a little more than 3...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/512584-sp-closes-at-new-record-high-amid-stimulus-stalemate