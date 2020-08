Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 22:24 Hits: 7

Democrats on Tuesday said there has been a lack of federal leadership on affordable housing under President Trump and that the issue would be a top priority in a Biden administration.Speaking at The Hill’s virtual event on affordable housing,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/512599-democrats-say-affordable-housing-would-be-a-top-priority-in-a-biden