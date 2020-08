Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 18:48 Hits: 9

CEO earnings climbed to an average of more than $21 million in 2019 and could potentially still rise this year despite the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic downturn, according to a report released Tuesday. The Economic Policy...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/512547-ceo-earnings-climbed-over-21-million-in-2019-could-rise-in-2020-despite