Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 18:52 Hits: 9

Denmark will levy the equivalent of $480 million in new taxes on banks and wealthy investors to fund early retirement for some workers, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday.The early retirement fund for workers with particularly difficult...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/512550-denmark-eyes-early-retirement-plan-funded-by-the-wealthy-banks