Why global trends are a cause for optimism: My long-read Q&A with Ronald Bailey

Why are Americans so pessimistic about the future, in spite of all the good news occurring on a global scale? From a massive decline in extreme poverty to a reduction in worldwide violence, there are many reasons to believe that the world is steadily getting better, which Ronald Bailey recently joined the Political Economy podcast to discuss.

Ronald is the science correspondent for Reason magazine and Reason.com. He’s the co-author — along with Marian Tupy — of the upcoming book, “Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know: And Many Others You Will Find Interesting.” He’s also the author of the 2015 book, “The End of Doom: Environmental Renewal in the Twenty-first Century.”

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: I think this may be seen as a contrarian book, given how pessimistic people are right now. So why aren’t people as optimistic as you? Why don’t they understand that the world is not terrible and has actually has gotten a lot better?

Bailey: I don’t think of our book as being at all contrarian. It’s based on very well-known, uncontroversial science and economics. We’re not trying to trick anybody with any strange new statistics. This is stuff that anybody could look up, but they don’t. So what we’re trying to do is to put it in a package so that everybody would have it available at their fingertips so that they could get a real view of the state of the world the way it is. The way I like to put it is, you can’t fix the world if you don’t know how it actually is, and you can’t promote progress unless you know how the state of the world actually stands.

So basically, there are problem is that we have different reasons — or psychological glitches, if you will — why people have this bias against reality and in favor of pessimism.

One, as an anthropologist guy explained it to me, is: “The problem is that we’re the descendants of the people back in evolutionary times when they were wandering around the plains of Africa. And when a guy heard a rustle in the bushes, if the guy said, ‘That’s just the wind,’ and it turned out to be a lion, he was no longer an ancestor. So the people, whenever they heard the wind rustle who said, ‘Oh, that could be a lion,’ and ran away are, in fact, our progenitors.” So we have an evolutionary tendency to worry more about how things could go wrong than think about how well they can go.

Another problem is that progress masks itself over time. What happens is there are all these things that were terrible problems two or three generations in the past: sanitation, infectious diseases, warfare even. As they become less and less problems, they just go into the background, and we forget about those and we only see the problems that are in front of us now. And we cannot remember how to compare the lesser magnitude of the problems we currently face with the huge problems our ancestors did. So progress is masking itself. We just forget all the time. These are the kinds of things that, again, we’re trying to overcome with this book, by showing people the actual state of the world.

Let’s just speak maybe of the United States: Do you think we’ve grown more pessimistic over time? Or has our pessimism has stayed the same?

There’s pretty good polling data that suggests that Americans have become more pessimistic over time. There are reasons for that, which we could discuss. But interestingly enough, if you look at what we have in the book here as well, happiness data — if you ask people are they getting happier over time — you find, again, that polling data and data from other sources shows that actually in America and across the world people have been getting relatively happier over the last few decades or so.

Via Twenty20

In other words, people look out at the world and go, “Oh, my goodness. This is a real problem. There are a lot of problems out there.” But when they think about and reflect on their own lives, for the most part, it turns out that people are becoming happier every time. So there is that kind of mismatch. Again, something that we want to address with the book is to try to explain to you: All right, you’re happy, we can show that, but you should also be a lot less pessimistic. Things are a lot better than you think they are.

It’s similar to the belief that “Congress is full of swindlers and thieves, but my local congressman is out there fighting for me.”

That’s correct. Of course, if you go back and read any newspaper over the last 200 years, Congress has always been filled with swindlers and thieves.

Let’s go through some of the big trends, one of which is maybe well known to some of our listeners: The great enrichment — how over the last 200 years the global economy has grown. We are far better off than we were back in 1800 by many, many, many multiples.

I have found out when I have talked about that data, some people are just skeptical. They just don’t think it’s actually that much better. I don’t know if you’ve run into that, but I find it a little astonishing. They say, “Well, maybe we have better gadgets. But maybe in all other ways life is too hurried, or there’s more pollution” or something.

Once you see the data in front of you, it’s really hard not to be astonished by how well-off humanity has become over time. If you think about it, the average per capita income on planet earth (and this is in real dollars, the dollars you have in your pocket right now) was about $460 a person. And that was only 200 years ago.

Now, for the entire planet — this includes every poor person on the planet, and of course, there are still places that are desperately poor, but there’s good news about them as well — that has grown to an average of almost $15,000 per person. That’s a huge increase in human welfare in terms of the purchasing power of stuff that you can get.

Of course, the other way to look at this is to think about people living in the United States in 1900. The average life expectancy, by the way, then was about 45 or 46 years in the United States at that time. And now it’s almost 80 years in the United States. But think about what Rockefeller couldn’t buy at the time. He couldn’t have a cell phone. He had no computers. He couldn’t get antibiotics. He couldn’t have heart surgery. He couldn’t travel to Europe in less than six hours. No amount of money could purchase the things that we have, including air conditioning, reliable refrigeration, and electricity. I mean, here’s the richest man in the world living in a way that some of the poorest people in New York would just be shocked by.

So that’s how much we’ve improved. Again, progress is masking itself because we started taking for granted the good things that we have now.

The other response I get when I talk about that great enrichment is that even if people accept that level of improvement, they’ll say, “Well, we got that way because we did bad things. We got richer because of slavery. We got that way because we exploited workers. We got that way because of colonization.” So there’s that, “Hey, that’s great, but it’s nothing to be proud of.”

Well, let’s face it. There were lots of injustices throughout all of human history. There’s no question about that. And, of course, most of the people who were committing those in those days were only slightly richer than the poor people they were preying upon. There’s no setting aside that. But the point is that colonization has gone away. Slavery has been abolished.

There are certainly ways that we could make reparations to people whose ancestors suffered from these things and still suffer from, if you will, systemic problems in that regard in the economy. But even so, those people are still also better off than almost anybody would have been, in fact, anybody would have been, two centuries ago. I don’t want to minimize how bad the past was. In fact, what we’re trying to do with this book is to show how much better the present is and how much better it’s likely to become over the course of this century.

Over the last 30 or 40 years, we’ve seen a big decline in global poverty, as more developing countries have opened their economies and gotten wealthier. Again, when I write about this, people respond, “That’s come at too high of a price for American workers and communities. So good for China and India, but what did we get out of this?”

Well, of course, that is an example of zero-sum thinking — that there’s only so much money or resources in the world, and if some people get some then the others have none. That’s just not what happens. As the human ingenuity spread across the globe and with further and further ties of trade across the globe, we are able to benefit all of us from the developments in other countries. A huge part of the great enrichment has been this spread, if you will, of free trade across the globe and competition across the globe.

Now, of course, as this happens there will be losers temporarily when industries shift one place or another as they do. And again, I can’t say that everybody is better off at all times because that would be a miracle, and that is not the way the world works. But on average, because of free trade and because of the spread of industry across the globe, Americans that are home are living a lot better than they used to do so.

In the book, you mention Paul Ehrlich and the eco-pessimist movement of the 1970s, which believed that we were going to overpopulate and run out of natural resources. There’s a more recent of version of this — a subset of the environmental movement believes economic growth needs to end in order to save the planet.

Two questions. One, what do you make of that argument? Two, how mainstream is this argument within the environmentalist movement?

I don’t believe that mainstream environmentalists are mostly believers in de-growth. I think most of them actually think that we can have both prosperity and a cleaner, richer environment over time. There is, as you identify, a small group of very fierce, very ideological de-growth environmentalists, sort of like Paul Ehrlich. They have been trying to argue that humanity is simply going to outgrow the world and we’re going to use up all the resources. There’ll be a population crash and we will destroy biodiversity, et cetera, et cetera, over time.

But in fact, what we do to grow the economy is not just using more stuff all the time. Instead, what we do is to use our ingenuity to extract more value out of less and less stuff over time. As we demonstrate in the book, in the United States and other advanced economies, we are already de-materializing. That is, we’re using less and less stuff to get more and more value — more of this stuff we want out of life, if you will.

Think about how much was de-materialized into a cell phone. You used to have a camera. You used to have a phone. You used to have a tape recorder, on and on and on. Think of all the things that your phone has absorbed: a record player, a radio, a television. That is all now in your phone. That’s an example of how we de-materialize over time. And that’s just one example we can give you.

So basically, we grow the economy by using our ingenuity. It’s like finding new recipes, if you will, to figure out how to make more valuable things for ourselves. And in fact, humanity, we fully expect, will be withdrawing from nature over time. And in fact, by the end of this coming century most people will be living in cities. They’ll be much wealthier, and a lot of the land that we currently use to extract food and other resources from will have reverted back to nature.

What sort of advances do we need to have to make that happen? Are there key technologies that just don’t exist right now that we need in order to have that kind of world in the year 2100?

Well, I prefer to think of it as a process of progress. I’m not going to predict exact technologies, because only an idiot would do that. Who would have predicted the cell phone in 1970?

However, if autonomous vehicles come into existence, which I fully believe that they will do, that will enable a transportation system where a single autonomous automobile would be able to supply the transportation services for 10 to 12 people a day at one-tenth the cost. So essentially what you would do is shrink the automobile fleet in the United States by 90 percent and still get all the transportation services that people would want.

The M Vision S, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered, autonomous concept car, is displayed at the Hyundai Mobiis booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

That’s just one example of how combining digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and in this case, electric cars, would de-materialize a huge proportion of the economy and still enable people to do what they want — to get from point A to point B, to go to work, to shop, whatever they want to do.

That’s just one possible vision of how that might work out. And you just multiply those kinds of technologies over the coming century, and you’re going to see very clearly a strong de-materialization in the economy, with greater and greater value and convenience for people living then.

But we have to keep innovating and progressing. I think some people might say, “Well, you know what? What if that doesn’t happen? We’ve seen weak productivity growth.” We’ve had Robert Gordon on this podcast talking about the end of economic growth.

They’ll say, “Listen, we’ve mocked all the people who say we’re running out of oil, that we’ve hit peak oil supply. But, hey, maybe we just got lucky with fracking and our luck will run out eventually, and we’ll be stuck with a world of shrinking resources and shrinking opportunity. And then at that point we’ll have to retreat.”

Well, it is possible to do that, if we do just make certain kinds of very bad political and ideological decisions. With all due respect, it is possible for governments to keep people poor. I’ll give you the example of Venezuela.

I don’t believe that’s the way it’s going. We show data showing the advance of capitalistic democracies over autocracies around the globe. There has been a bit of a stutter in the last 10 years over that, subsequent to the financial crisis. But I fully believe, and my colleague Marian Tupy believes, that relatively well-governed, free economies will slowly but surely take over the rest of the globe. And most people will be able to enjoy both civil and economic freedom by the end of the century.

If those open institutions are maintained, then innovation is its product. This is how progress occurs, by allowing free markets and civil democracies. That is the environment that encourages and rewards innovation. Basically the great enrichment occurred because of the spread of those particular kinds of political, social, and economic institutions. So I don’t think that’s going to be the problem.

There was this period during the Industrial Revolution called “Engels’ Pause” where we were getting more productive without seeing increased wages. I wonder if we’re in a similar pause now, and I wonder if that’s why support for liberal democratic capitalism seems to be receding. Are you worried that perhaps this inevitability isn’t so inevitable?

Well, it’s not inevitable. We don’t believe in and we don’t argue for inevitability. What we believe is that by providing people with this information, it gives them the data that they need to make sure that the positive trends that have occurred over the last two centuries continue. The idea is if you don’t know where we are, then you don’t know how to fix what’s wrong. So we don’t believe in inevitability. But we do think that people who are informed will take the right steps to encourage the continuation of the kinds of trends that have greatly improved the state of humanity and the state of the world overall.

With regard to productivity, one of the problems is that a lot of people are looking at mature technologies and how they get implemented now. I mean, right now if you’re looking at things like biotechnology, the human genome project, it took 20 years to get where we are now. But things are taking off extremely fast in that regard. If you look at artificial intelligence, for example, there are huge advances in that. This new language engine called GPT-3 was just released, which can, unfortunately, possibly write my book next time.

There are all kinds of productivity-enhancing technologies that are just now taking off. Give it 10 more years, and I think the productivity problem that you were highlighting will be found to have been a pause and a mistake to claim “this is it” from here on out.

We were talking about the pessimism, but my greater concern is actually a misplaced sense of nostalgia. Instead of politicians saying, “Hey, we can and should work to create a better future,” they speak like they want to return to economy right after World War II, or they predict riots in the streets because of automation taking people’s jobs. So, why do you think this kind of nostalgia is taking root?

Yes. Two responses. Nostalgia will be with us always. I forget who it was that said it, but basically nostalgia essentially results in someone who’s getting old who’s remembering his misspent youth. I think that what happens here is that people remember the good times and they forget the struggles, and it just disappears over time. Again, progress is masking itself.

With regard to what are going to be the jobs of the future, if you go back and you look at the job categories from the 1970s and you compare them to the job categories of the year 2020 in the United States, two-thirds of the jobs today did not exist. And nobody could have predicted them. That is just the way the world works.

As things become easier and easier to do as we automate them, then human beings’ skills, their knowledge, their brains, and their bodies get allocated to higher and higher value services over time. And that, I’m very confident, is exactly what’s going to be happening over the rest of this century.

Via Twenty20

I’d like to think that when we look back in a few decades, we’ll see that the pandemic led us to see technology and progress as good things. Maybe we’ll decide we want an advanced biotechnology sector that could quickly pull this virus apart and create a plug-and-play vaccine right away.

But maybe instead this pandemic will be a hindrance — we won’t learn from it, we’ll become more risk averse, and we’ll flee cities and lose all of the economic advantages or urbanization. So, which scenario do you think we’re going to see?

Let’s go back to your vision of creating a plug-and-play vaccine. The truth of the matter is that we’re probably on the cusp of that because of what’s happened here. As you well know, it normally takes 10 to 15 years to create a new vaccine. I am very confident we’re going to have an effective and safe vaccine for COVID-19 in less than a year. And that’s largely because of the biotechnological strength that we’ve been developing in the background for the last 20 years or so.

Think about if this pandemic had occurred in the 1990s. That was a fairly advanced period of time. And yet, the virus would have devastated us at that point, because we wouldn’t have had any of this technology to merely sequence the virus in the first place. And then to go ahead and figure out exactly what proteins we need in order to create the vaccine that’s going to be able to help us reopen the economy… again, if the pandemic had hit 25 years ago, we’d be in a much worse state than we are now.

Now, with respect to the public policies that we have adopted in response to the pandemic, well, we can obviously have a much longer conversation about whether those have been working or not. It is true that some of those policies are going to have long-tail consequences for future economic growth. But that’s for another time.

As I mentioned earlier, you’ve written a lot about the environment and climate change. Where are you now at this point on that issue, and what do you want to see happen policy-wise to deal with climate change, if much of anything?

Always keep in mind that whatever the government decides to do could end up being worse than climate change with regard to the economy.

Let me give my bona fides here. I started out over 30 years ago. I was at the first climate conference, actually, in Rio de Janeiro (yes, I’m that old) as a journalist covering it then. And I’ve been following the issue for three decades now. I initially was highly skeptical that it was going to be a significant problem. But as scientific evidence has accumulated, I’ve slowly but surely been coming to the conclusion that if it’s unabated, if we don’t do something about greenhouse gas emissions, then it’s going to become a significant problem for humanity.

Again, it’s not going to be game-over, end-to-civilization problem. But because we know it’s going to be a problem. We should be probably taking some steps in order to slowly but surely reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that we emit through the burning of fossil fuels like oil, coal, and natural gas.

I do have a favorite technology, and I think that implementing it would go a long way to solving a lot of the problems of the world. That would be advanced nuclear power and our fabulous new, very safe designs for reactors out there. The only reason we can’t implement them is that we have the world’s worst regulatory system with regard to implementing these technologies.

My guest today has been Ronald Bailey. Ron, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you very much. I am delighted to be with you. I hope your readers will run out and buy tons of books.

