City Fiscal Conditions 2020

Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: National League of Cities, August 2020

From the summary:

In its 35th year, the City Fiscal Conditions report continues to provide insight into the fiscal health of cities, towns and villages from across the nation. The findings in this year’s report reveals that America’s cities are experiencing the fiscal consequences of this pandemic-downturn at an unprecedented speed – and like recent recessions, it will take years for municipal budgets recover from the impact of COVID-19.

By diving deeper into the survey results from 485 cities from across the country, we can see just how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of residents and why direct funding is critical to the financial health of our nation.

