Upskilling Benefits Companies and Employees

Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Kathryn Tyler, HR Magazine, Summer 2020

Training current employees helps companies meet evolving business needs and gives workers skills required to rise to new heights. ….

… By 2022, 54 percent of all employees will require significant upskilling, according to the World Economic Forum. Many companies have already made a commitment to train current employees to help them develop skills to meet the changing demands of their jobs. In the process, workers often acquire advanced digital skills that qualify them to be promoted to positions in high demand….

….“Generation X and Millennial employees rank ‘lack of career progress’ among their top reasons for leaving a job,” Aiken adds. “Upskilling reduces turnover.” ….

