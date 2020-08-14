The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Upskilling Benefits Companies and Employees

Category: Economy Hits: 2

Source: Kathryn Tyler, HR Magazine, Summer 2020
Training current employees helps companies meet evolving business needs and gives workers skills required to rise to new heights. ….

… By 2022, 54 percent of all employees will require significant upskilling, according to the World Economic Forum. Many companies have already made a commitment to train current employees to help them develop skills to meet the changing demands of their jobs. In the process, workers often acquire advanced digital skills that qualify them to be promoted to positions in high demand….

….“Generation X and Millennial employees rank ‘lack of career progress’ among their top reasons for leaving a job,” Aiken adds. “Upskilling reduces turnover.” ….

The post Upskilling Benefits Companies and Employees appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/upskilling-benefits-companies-and-employees.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version