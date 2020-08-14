Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 21:15 Hits: 6

Source: Dave Zielinski, HR Magazine, Summer 2020

The honeymoon is over for the use of artificial intelligence in human resources. The introduction of a bevy of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools by industry vendors over the past few years was met with a buzz, and it was embraced by HR practitioners seeking to use machine-learning algorithms to bring new efficiencies to recruiting, employee engagement, shared services, learning and development, and other areas of HR.

But as the use of AI has grown, it has attracted more attention from regulators and lawmakers concerned about fairness and ethical issues tied to the technology. Chief among those concerns are a lack of transparency in the way that many AI vendors’ tools work—namely that too many still function as “black boxes” without an easily understood explanation of their inner workings—and that machine-learning algorithms can perpetuate or even exacerbate unconscious bias in hiring decisions.

The post Addressing Artificial Intelligence-Based Hiring Concerns appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/addressing-artificial-intelligence-based-hiring-concerns.htm