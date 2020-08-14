The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Adapting Negotiations to a Remote World

Category: Economy

Source: HBR IdeaCast, Episode 752, August 4, 2020
A conversation with Kellogg professor Leigh Thompson on how to avoid the pitfalls of virtual negotiations.

Leigh Thompson, professor at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, studies negotiations to understand the path to the “sweet spot” where all sides of the table come away happy. And she says there are more pitfalls on that path when more of us are working remotely and online. She shares how to overcome the common traps of virtual negotiations with trust-enhancing hacks such as E-charisma and language style matching.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/adapting-negotiations-to-a-remote-world.htm

