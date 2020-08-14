Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 21:26 Hits: 6

Source: Jennifer Thomas, HR Magazine, Summer 2020

A little gratitude and a lot of trust go a long way.

Verbal praise doesn’t have to be elaborate; it just needs to be specific. …. It’s also good to back up your words with gestures. If possible, reward employees by giving them more flexibility in their schedules or by putting them on the path to a promotion. And don’t forget to praise employees for their personal attributes, too. ….

…Employees who think their work has purpose are more engaged, and engaged employees stay at companies longer, are more productive and are 21 percent more profitable, according to Gallup’s 2018 Employee Engagement Report.

And yet, 70 percent of employees are not engaged at work. One way to help them find their purpose is to connect their work with the company’s larger mission….

….Managers must carefully monitor the amount of attention and direction they give employees. Micromanagement is a motivation killer. On the flip side, not paying enough attention to employees can be demotivating, too….

The post How Managers Can Motivate Employees appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/how-managers-can-motivate-employees.htm