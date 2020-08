Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 21:25 Hits: 6

The IRS on Friday announced a new Sept. 30 deadline for people who don't typically file tax returns to claim $500 in stimulus money for their children.The IRS had previously asked non-filers, such as recipients of Social Security, Supplemental...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/512108-irs-extends-filing-deadline-for-child-stimulus-payments