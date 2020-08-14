Why Do Boards Have So Few Black Directors?

Articles

Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: J. Yo-Jud Cheng , Boris Groysberg and Paul M. Healy, Harvard Business Review, August 13, 2020

…The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, and so many other Black Americans has brought the long history of systemic racism in the United States into sharp focus over the past several months. Pressure is mounting on corporate leaders to consider how their companies can address and rectify ongoing racial injustices. So what are the factors that perpetuate the continuing underrepresentation of Black professionals on boards? And what can be done to change the systems that reinforce these disparities?…

