Working Longer Versus Flexible Pathways in Uncertain Times

Source: Phyllis Moen, Public Policy & Aging Report, Volume 30 Issue 3, 2020
From the abstract:
The timing of later life-course work exits has enormous consequences for individuals and families, as well as for governments confronting population aging and corollary rising Social Security and health care costs. A seemingly obvious policy solution is to encourage Boomers and those following in their wake to work longer, postponing retirement from the labor market. To encourage ongoing labor force engagement, the United States has delayed full Social Security benefit eligibility to age 67, while simultaneously offering the carrot of greater benefits for those who continue working to age 70. Growing numbers of older Americans,…

The post Working Longer Versus Flexible Pathways in Uncertain Times appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/08/working-longer-versus-flexible-pathways-in-uncertain-times.htm

