Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 20:26 Hits: 4

The S&P 500 on Wednesday nearly surpassed its record, closing at 3,380. The gains were just points short of the market's height of 3,386, and means it has nearly wiped out the massive losses it saw in March as the pandemic battered the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/511726-sp-nearly-erases-pandemic-losses-closes-just-short-of-record-high