Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday asked the Treasury Department to answer “significant questions” raised by President Trump’s executive order allowing a deferral of payroll taxes.In a Wednesday letter to Treasury Secretary Steven...

