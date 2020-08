Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 14:07 Hits: 8

President Trump on Wednesday claimed that his decision to scrap an Obama-era rule meant to quash racial discrimination would win the support of suburban women afraid of living near low-income housing projects, channeling decades of racist attacks on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/511650-trump-pitches-fair-housing-repeal-to-suburban-housewife-with-racist-tropes