Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 18:39 Hits: 9

The federal deficit hit $2.8 trillion for the first 10 months of fiscal 2020, breaking the previous annual record, according to figures released Wednesday by the Treasury Department.The spike in the deficit, which is already double the largest full-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/511707-federal-deficit-at-28t-breaks-annual-record-with-2-months-to-spare