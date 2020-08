Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 19:07 Hits: 16

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said Tuesday he would only support making President Trump's payroll tax holiday permanent if it was coupled with a larger reform to ensure the long-term solvency of Social Security.Grassley...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511525-gop-finance-chairman-raises-concerns-about-trump-push-to-make-payroll-tax-cut