Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 20:24 Hits: 7

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged Monday, adding to the previous week's gains even as talks over crucial emergency relief funds remained stalled in Congress.The Dow closed up 358 points, or 1.3 percent, while the S&P 500 gained a more...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/511369-dow-surges-350-points-despite-congressional-covid-19-talks-on-ice