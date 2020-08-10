COVID-19 and nursing homes: National updates and early evidence on the second wave

Articles

Evidence from the initial coronavirus outbreaks within the United States has shown that the fate of nursing home residents is tightly linked to the severity of the virus within the nursing home’s state. With a “second wave” of COVID-19 in many southern states and a host of policy changes, it is worth investigating whether the evidence suggests this vulnerable group is now better protected.

The latest national statistics on coronavirus in nursing home facilities

According to data released late last week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), 43,231 nursing home residents have died from the coronavirus as of July 26. 4,739 of the more than 15,000 nursing home facilities have reported one or more coronavirus deaths, with four states in the northeast — New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island — reporting the most aggregate cases and fatalities per capita.

County-level data confirms the influence of local COVID-19 dynamics

In an earlier post, we showed that state-level nursing home fatalities tracked very closely with non-nursing home outcomes. Here, in a more granular inspection of the data, we look at this same relationship at the county level. The figure below reports data from the 500 counties with the largest populations. (The counties contain about 75 percent of the total US population.)

Unsurprisingly, the data indicate more variation at the county level, but the same basic relationship remains: Areas with higher COVID-19 death and case rates generally have worse outcomes and case rates among nursing home residents.

Note: Authors’ analysis of CMS COVID-19 Nursing Home Data through July 26, 2020. County level information on COVID-19 rates from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. CMS nursing home data available at: https://data.cms.gov/stories/s/COVID-19-Nursing-Home-Data/bkwz-xpvg County-level data available at: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19

Comparing resident and staff outcomes

Recent research has highlighted the importance of nursing home staff as a vector of transmission between the broader population and nursing homes. To that end, it is notable that, according to CMS reports, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases among staff has risen roughly in lockstep with those of the nursing home residents. National data suggest those infections continued to climb through most of July. Despite making up a relatively small portion of fatalities, these trends are potentially problematic for future outcomes of residents.

Note: Authors’ analysis of CMS COVID-19 Nursing Home Data through July 26, 2020. CMS nursing home data available at: https://data.cms.gov/stories/s/COVID-19-Nursing-Home-Data/bkwz-xpvg

Early evidence from the second wave

Several southern and western states have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and related deaths in recent months. For example, Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, and Alabama are among the 10 states with the highest increase in non-nursing home fatalities between the week ending July 5th and the week ending July 26th. With an evolving pandemic, we investigate whether the relationship between surges in coronavirus outbreaks by state continues to correlate with changes in nursing home coronavirus death rates. The table below reports data for 10 states with the largest increase in nursing home deaths for this same period.

Note: Authors’ analysis of CMS COVID-19 Nursing Home Data through July 26, 2020. CMS nursing home data available at: https://data.cms.gov/stories/s/COVID-19-Nursing-Home-Data/bkwz-xpvg

While northeastern states have the most total nursing home fatalities, there is preliminary evidence that the geography of nursing home fatalities is following the overall COVID trends. Indeed, some of the states with the most pronounced recent surges overall also have the highest absolute and percentage increases in nursing home fatalities.

That said, we urge some caution in drawing conclusions given the inherent delay in reporting fatalities and the fact that population-wide coronavirus rates increased through mid-July in many areas. The full extent to which these states will be able to better isolate nursing home residents from COVID outbreaks remains to be seen.

