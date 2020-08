Articles

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday introduced legislation to impose a 60-percent tax on billionaires’ wealth gains from March 18 through the end of the year, and to use the revenue raised by the tax to direct Medicare to pay all Americans’ out-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510939-sanders-offers-bill-to-tax-billionaires-wealth-gains-during-pandemic