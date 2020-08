Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020

Gaming giant Nintendo has seen its operating profits soar during the coronavirus pandemic, reporting an increase of more than 400 percent period on Thursday.From April to June, the Japanese video game company brought roughly $1.37 billion — a 428...

