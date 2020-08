Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 14:23 Hits: 6

Thousands on non-U.S. residents who were in the country on temporary work visas have received $1,200 stimulus checks dispensed to them in error under the coronavirus relief CARES Act, NPR reportedĀ on Wednesday.The mistake is apparently due to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510642-thousands-of-non-us-residents-received-1200-coronavirus-stimulus