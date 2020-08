Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 16:57 Hits: 3

More generous unemployment insurance (UI) benefits help workers find better jobs, according to a study at the National Bureau of Economic Research."Longer UI benefit durations decrease the mismatch between workers’ educational attainments and the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/510692-more-generous-unemployment-benefits-lead-to-better-jobs-study