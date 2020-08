Articles

A Texas entrepreneur has been accused of misusing $1.6 million from the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).Lee Price III, a 29-year-old from Houston, spent the money on luxury items, such as real estate, a Lamborghini sports car, a Rolex...

