Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 19:58 Hits: 3

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday accused his GOP predecessor of revamping the state’s unemployment insurance system with “pointless roadblocks” that he said were designed to prevent people from claiming benefits.In an interview with the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/510733-desantis-blames-rick-scott-for-pointless-roadblocks-in-florida-unemployment