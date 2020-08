Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:39 Hits: 5

U.S. private-sector businesses added 167,000 workers to payrolls in July as rising coronavirus cases across much of the country slowed the pace of the labor market recovery, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/510619-us-added-167k-workers-to-private-payrolls-as-labor-market-rebound-slowed-in