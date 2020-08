Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

The lapse of enhanced jobless benefits amid a record-breaking crush of applications is exposing the flaws and shortcomings of how the U.S. provides unemployment insurance.The economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic has torn holes in a federal...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/510368-pandemic-reveals-flaws-of-unemployment-insurance-programs