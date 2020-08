Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 16:21 Hits: 5

Black small businesses have been harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic than those owned by members of other racial groups, according to a study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "Black firms have been almost twice as likely to shutter as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/510459-black-small-businesses-harder-hit-by-covid-19-ny-fed