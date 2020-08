Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 18:50 Hits: 9

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is under intense partisan scrutiny from both President Trump and Democratic lawmakers, who are warning the agency is ill-equipped to handle the tens of millions of mailed-in ballots expected to be sent for the November...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/510509-trump-democrats-share-fears-about-us-postal-service-mail-in-ballots