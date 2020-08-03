Toward a better Employer Retention Tax Credit

Articles

Lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have staked out positions on expanding the Employer Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), a refundable tax credit that provides temporary wage support to help employers retain or rehire workers. In a recent blog post, I argued that expanding the ERTC would be a sound policy to provide needed assistance to the ailing labor market.

With last week’s unveiling of the Senate Republicans’ ERTC expansion proposal, there are now multiple approaches to the policy being considered, and a comparison is in order. The table below summarizes current law (the ERTC policy enacted in the CARES Act), the House plan (passed in the HEROES Act), and the Senate proposal authored by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

CARES Act (Current law) HEROES Act (House-passed bill) Senate Republican Proposal Eligible firms (1) Businesses shut down by government or (2) businesses experiencing 50 percent decline in revenues compared to same quarter prior year (1) Businesses shut down by government or (2) 10 percent revenue decline (1) Businesses shut down by government or (2) 25 percent revenue decline Qualified wages For large businesses (>100 workers), wages and health plan expenses only for workers not providing services For other businesses, wages and health plan expenses for all workers Same wage definition as CARES Act, but defines large businesses as those with 1,500 or more workers or $41.5 million in revenue Same wage definition as CARES Act, but defines large businesses as those with 500 or more workers Tax credit rate 50 percent 80 percent, but credit phases in if firm’s revenue decline is 10–50 percent 65 percent Wage cap $10,000 $45,000 (and $15,000 per quarter) $30,000 (and $10,000 per quarter) Maximum credit $5,000 $36,000 $18,000 Effective Date March 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 July 1, 2020

As lawmakers attempt to negotiate a deal, they should recognize the advantages offered by each proposal and find middle ground. Below, I outline a compromise that would provide a powerful incentive to the hardest-hit firms to help their workers.

A suggested compromise

Eligible firms. Both the House and Senate recognize that the CARES Act version of the credit excludes too many firms. Lowering the revenue decline threshold from 50 percent makes sense. A middle ground between the HEROES Act’s 10 percent threshold and the Senate proposal’s 25 percent threshold — say, 20 percent — would be appropriate.

Qualified wages. Under the CARES Act, small firms can claim the credit for wages paid to all workers while large firms can claim the credit only for the costs of keeping idled workers on the payroll. Both the House and the Senate would broaden the definition of small firms, but this is inefficient, costly, and poorly targeted. Ideally, the credit should apply only to the costs of keeping idled workers on the payroll, consistent with the credit’s intent. An appropriate compromise would be to preserve the CARES Act’s approach, allowing only businesses with 100 or fewer employees to claim the credit for wages paid to all their workers.

Tax credit rate. Increasing the tax credit rate from 50 percent is needed to effectively entice employers to retain or rehire workers. The Senate proposal wisely avoids the complexity of the House plan’s phase-in, but its credit rate may prove too measly. Lawmakers should accept the House’s 80 percent credit rate, but without a phase in.

Wage cap. The annual wage cap should be increased from the current level of $10,000. The House-passed bill lifts the annual wage cap to $45,000, along with a quarterly cap of $15,000, while the Senate’s approach is more limited, with a cap of $30,000 per year and $10,000 per quarter. A lower cap would limit the overall budget impact and target the policy toward lower-wage workers, who are most likely to need a wage subsidy to remain employed. A sensible middle ground would be a cap of $12,500 per quarter.

Effective date. The House-passed expansion of the ERTC is retroactive to March 12, 2020, thereby providing a windfall benefit for those firms that previously retained idle workers. The Senate plan would generally be effective on July 1, which would be a more efficient policy design to prospectively encourage worker retention and rehiring. Lawmakers should adopt the Senate’s effective date.

Other details, such as credit eligibility for firms that had previously taken a Paycheck Protection Program loan and the eligibility of state and local government employers, must also be resolved. The appropriate choice on these matters will depend, in part, on other aspects of the broader economic relief package being considered.

The end result: A bigger tax credit for more firms to help more workers get back to work

The product of the low wage cap and low credit rate in the CARES Act is a maximum credit of $5,000 per worker. The House-passed plan raises the maximum credit to $36,000, and the Senate proposal raises it to $18,000. The compromise outlined above yields a maximum credit of $25,000 per worker and would make that credit available to any firm that had a 20 percent decline in revenues — far more firms than under current law.

Incidentally, the compromise proposal outlined here works out to a maximum of $600 per worker per week ($25,000 over 42 weeks), which happens to be the level of the extended unemployment insurance benefits provided by the CARES Act. As Congress works to resolve differences over unemployment insurance, hopefully the ERTC will get more recognition as a potentially effective policy tool.

