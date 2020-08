Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 15:34 Hits: 7

Tailored Brands, the company that owns Men’s Wearhouse, has joined a growing list of retailers filing for bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.Tailored brands said in a statement Sunday it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection....

