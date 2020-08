Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 23:04 Hits: 6

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that liability protections will be in any coronavirus relief deal amid mixed signals from the White House, which has increasingly focused on a smaller or short-term deal. Asked if...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510085-mcconnell-dropping-liability-protections-from-coronavirus-deal-not-going-to