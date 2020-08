Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

Enhanced unemployment benefits are set to expire as congressional negotiators are deadlocked over a coronavirus relief deal.The additional $600 a week in unemployment insurance that Congress provided in late March will sunset on Friday at midnight,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509908-unemployment-benefits-to-expire-as-coronavirus-talks-deadlock