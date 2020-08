Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

The coronavirus recession is taking an axe to revenue streams for key government programs like Social Security, Medicare and highway infrastructure.The high rate of unemployment during the pandemic means fewer payroll taxes are being collected to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/509861-coronavirus-recession-hits-social-security-medicare-highway-funding