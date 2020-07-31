5 questions for Douglas Irwin on trade policy during the pandemic

Articles

Is the United States too dependent on trade for the essential medical supplies we lacked in our early response to the coronavirus? Will America turn its back on free trade in the wake of the pandemic? How have the Trump administration’s policies affected global trade? Douglas Irwin recently appeared on Political Economy to discuss the future of international trade in the post-COVID world.

Douglas is the John French Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College. He is the author of both “Clashing over Commerce: A History of U.S. Trade Policy” and “Free Trade Under Fire” — the fifth edition of which released this past spring.

Pethokoukis: So are protectionists wrong when they say that we’ve been too dependent on trade for medical supplies and that the pandemic shows the importance of bringing some of that production home?

Irwin: When you think about our dependence on masks and other things like that, when times are normal, it’s not a problem at all. It’s efficient. We get things at very low cost. Our problem, though, is that we didn’t really plan for an event like this as we should have. We should have had a strategic reserve for medical equipment and medical things that we would need in such a time as a pandemic.

The problem has not been so much other countries denying us their production. It’s every country around the world trying to ramp up as fast as they can. If we throw up trade barriers, that will actually reduce investment, because it will limit the size of the market for your exports and really muck up the whole world system.

Has the pandemic caused you to change on trade policy in any way or inspired new thinking?

The pandemic has illustrated the fact that when you poison trade relationships or foreign policy relationships in one dimension, it has spill over costs in other areas. The Trump administration has done a lot over the past three years to alienate a lot of our allies. I think that has poisoned the international environment, where we could have had more cooperation in terms of personal protective gear and medical equipment. The lesson is that we can bully other countries when we have a sort of a discrete objective that we want to achieve, but unnecessary bullying can come back to haunt you.

So I think one of the lessons of the pandemic is that we’ve had some of these problems with regard to trade precisely because the Trump administration has not been viewed as a fair player, as an ally that you can work with. It’s very difficult to have good trade relations with countries that you don’t get along with in terms of foreign policy and vice versa.

President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 9, 2017. Reuters

Both parties are getting a more protectionist tilt. Is this just because politicians think “Buy America” programs are popular with voters? What has the research found on their effectiveness?

Before the 2016 election, it was the Democratic Party that would be more in favor of sourcing domestically, using unionized domestic production through these Buy America programs. Republicans tended to oppose that, but they have moved in a more nationalist direction under President Trump. Biden may be trying to outdo Trump in terms of the economic nationalism, which the Trump administration has sort of talked about but really hasn’t implemented as much. Then you have sort of the traditional Democratic constituencies that have been pushing for this anyway.

Buy America programs raise the price of things, because obviously the reason to import is to get an equal — if not better — quality product at a lower price. So these programs raise the cost of doing investments and purchasing things, and they create opportunities for rent seekers — for domestic firms that want to get these special privileges or preferences where government procurement or even private firms have to “Buy America.” In particular, these programs will raise the price of big construction projects for state and local governments when they’re already facing financial distress.

What do you make of USMCA — the US-Mexican-Canada trade agreement which just went into effect? Did it change a lot from NAFTA?

Not fundamentally. It basically kept NAFTA intact. It added on some new provisions that actually were in the Trans-Pacific Partnership that would update things. NAFTA was a pre-internet agreement. There are some provisions regarding data flows and e-commerce and things of that sort — updates which were sort of taken from the TPP. A big step backwards is in the auto sector where they tightened rules of origin and have a minimum wage requirement in terms of certain parts of domestic production.

Overall, it’s better than no NAFTA. I think it could have been a cleaner update of NAFTA, but for all the heavy criticisms that President Trump levied against NAFTA as the worst trade agreement ever, USMCA basically keeps it intact with this slight update.

After we’ve bounced back from the pandemic, will globalization continue to slow down, or will we start to reembrace free trade at some point?

Well, I’m usually an optimist, but on this point I’m not so much an optimist as a pessimist. There’s been a confluence of things that have gone on in the world economy over the past decade, which I think is pushing us towards less globalization. And then the pandemic reinforces this momentum towards rethinking the globalization that we’ve had in the past.

Now, to the extent that that these are being driven by market phenomena and are private firms just reacting to the environment they see, I don’t see a problem with that. But if states were to give new momentum to the de-globalization trend, that I think would be problematic, because I think one of the lessons of history is once you go down that road, it’s very difficult for governments to turn around and try to stimulate the world economy by reducing trade barriers. You get vested interests domestically in all sorts of countries that have a stake in those sorts of policies, and it’s very difficult to undo that damage.

