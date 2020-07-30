The case for ‘innovative dynamism’: My long-read Q&A with Arthur Diamond

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 20:27 Hits: 7

Is creative destruction too disruptive and destructive? Given our standard of living, does America still need innovation? Arthur Diamond appeared on the Political Economy podcast to discuss how innovative dynamism improves our lives.

Arthur is a professor of economics at the University of Nebraska Omaha, and he’s a senior fellow for the American Institute for Economic Research. He is the author of “Openness to Creative Destruction: Sustaining Innovative Dynamism,” released last year.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: I have a bad habit of telling authors what I think the title of their book should be. And I’ll say, “Well, you’ve titled it this, but shouldn’t it be that?” But you have jumped the gun on me and have already done it. Because even though the book is called “Openness to Creative Destruction,” you’re not a terribly big fan of that phrase. So why don’t you tell me what that phrase is and why you’re not a big fan of it?

Diamond: Well, creative destruction was a phrase that Joseph Schumpeter is well known for, and it was his view of the way that innovation occurs in societies. And it was part of his general account that innovation is what results in human betterment — especially betterment for the least well-off. And it’s a phrase that has caught the attention of a lot of people since he first wrote it down. I think that’s because it’s a paradoxical phrase. It’s got the “creative” (positive) part for the first word and the “destructive” (negative) part on the second word. And I think it does capture an element of what is true about the process of innovation: that is, that there are some costs. But I think it overemphasizes the costs.

Deirdre McCloskey taught me a little bit about how to write, and one of the things she emphasized is what you put at the end is what’s emphasized the most. So, I’ve always been conflicted, as you say, about whether I should use this phrase or not, because what it emphasizes is the destruction part. And what I want to emphasize is the creation part. And I became more conflicted as time went on with this project that went on for many years. I always thought there was a balance between the creation and the destruction, but I thought the creation part was what dominated. Over time, I felt that even more strongly. I felt that the destruction part was much smaller than what I had originally thought. I think that was one of my own main self-discoveries in the process of doing this research.

So I had a different title for a while. I used the phrase “innovative dynamism,” which I think is a more positive way to describe the process than “creative destruction.” But I was convinced by the editor and by an entrepreneur who read my book that, if I’m going to communicate effectively what my book is about, I need to use the phrase that most people will recognize, which is “creative destruction.”

Now, to me it’s not just that, because the last word tends to be emphasized, people think destruction. To me, the problem is also that it seems like creative destruction is a zero-sum formula — that you have some creation, and you have destruction, and at the end of the day they all kind of net out and we haven’t made any real progress because things are being created while things are being destroyed. Whereas I think innovative dynamism suggests a positive-sum game — that we’re moving forward, that we’re progressing.

I certainly agree with that. Maybe I have heard this phrase, “creative destruction,” for so many decades, that for me what immediately comes to mind are the kinds of examples that Joseph Schumpeter would have given: railroads replacing wagons, and cars replacing railroads, and a television replacing radio.

Robots assemble Renault and Nissan automobiles on the production line at the Renault SA car factory in Flins, near Paris, France, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

And smartphones replacing everythingon my desk. Right?

Exactly. And so if you have those kind of examples that immediately come to your mind when you hear the phrase, then you’re not thinking zero-sum game, because you’re thinking the new is in each of those examples better than the old. So we’re moving forward.

For me what came to mind, probably because I’d had Schumpeter in mind for so long, was that there are some costs (and they’re not trivial costs sometimes) to the people who are embedded, either because of their jobs or their investments, in the old technologies that are getting replaced. And part of what I argue in some of the chapters of the book is there are those costs, but they’re smaller because people who have jobs in the old sector can often transition seamlessly to the new one.

If you take the car example, the people who are making wheels for the cars had previously been making pretty similar wheels for the wagons. So the people who were the accountants for the wagon company could still be accounts for the car company. We sometimes in our mind overemphasize the costs, and that’s one of the lessons that I try to express. But I never thought of it as being a zero-sum game even when I used the phrase “creative destruction.” But I do agree that that’s a strength if I’d stuck with the title that I was at one point pushing for. “Innovative dynamism” has no suggestion of the zero-sum, which might’ve made it a stronger title.

You write that creative destruction really flourished between 1830 and 1930 — a period where you had the Industrial Revolution really kick in and you had big changes in people’s living standards. Before we get to that period, what about the period before it? Was less dynamism and change possible back then? Or was there plenty of potential for change but societies didn’t tolerate it as much?

Well, I think there were other earlier times when there was creative destruction going on and I don’t want to have it chiseled in stone in people’s minds that it was from the 1800s to 1930. I borrowed that period from somebody who I thought was authoritative as a kind of a rule of thumb. Edmund Phelps, a Nobel Prize winner, has a nice book that has some overlapping interests with mine, where he identifies that as the main period. And I think he’s basically right.

There’s a nice book by a guy named Charles Morris called “The Dawn of Innovation,” where he looks at the earlier period in the United States, before the period I identify, and he finds a lot of innovation. And some of the examples I used in the book are from that earlier period.

And so I think it’s a matter of more or less, not either/or. And I think you can go even further back. You can find creative destruction, you can find significant periods of innovation, in other societies earlier. I think in the original Industrial Revolution in England there was a lot of entrepreneurship, and what I’d call creative destruction going on. You can even go further back to Florence in the period of Brunelleschi and Ghiberti, which (I mention briefly in the book) is a period when there was a lot of dynamism and vibrancy and creative destruction. So it has happened in different places.

But in the past, it wasn’t sustained. We had Carl Benedikt Frey on here last year, and he made the point that good ideas in the past would get quashed by guilds and the government to protect the status quo. And over time we saw more tolerance and acceptance for creative destruction, particularly by the late 1700s and early 1800s. Is that how you see it?

I do. And it raises a really important puzzle that I don’t have a great answer to, which is, why at certain times was it allowed to thrive and at others not? This is a big issue that Deirdre McCloskey has tried really hard to answer. And she identifies tolerance of a society in broader respects as being a key variable. Tolerance and respecting the businessperson, the entrepreneur. “Dignifying” is the word that she uses. And then that raises a deeper question, which is, what is it that brought people to be more tolerant? Why were the Dutch more tolerant than the Spanish during that period of time in the 1400s and such? And why did people choose to start respecting and dignifying the entrepreneur? And I don’t know the answer to that. And I think she struggled with it too.

There was a book, that annoys me but in some ways may be right, by Michael Barone, called “Our First Revolution.” And he looks at the guy who came over from Holland to take over in England and is given a lot of credit for the Glorious Revolution that people think sort of sets us on the path to the freedom that brought about the prosperity of the United States eventually. And his basic bottom line is there were a lot of happy accidents. He said, “This guy really wasn’t fundamentally interested in freedom. He was interested in not having the Catholic French king take over the whole world and impose Catholicism.”

And he says that a lot of things could’ve gone wrong. When his fleet left from Holland, they were leaving in the stormy season. If a big storm had come up, which frequently happens, he wouldn’t have succeeded in making it to England, and freedom might not have prospered and we might not have been where we’re at now. So I don’t know.

One of the things I remember McCloskey saying back when I was a student of hers a long, long time ago, was that it may not matter as much why something originated as what preserves it. And once we stumbled into something, if we recognize that it’s a wonderful thing, hopefully we have the wisdom and the savvy to find ways to defend it and keep it going.

I mean, that is my concern. I’m worried that maybe we’re not as tolerant of creative destruction as we used to be. There seems to be a lot of concern now that maybe we’ve had too much disruption from trade and automation. People look at decimated towns in the Rust Belt, and they think we need more stability and maybe stagnation isn’t a bad thing.

I think most people in the United States at least, and maybe in other parts of the world too, are still embracing innovation in their role as consumers at least. I remember reading a couple of biographies of Steve Jobs, and he was on a trip with his family somewhere in the Middle East, and one of the things that impressed him were all the young people who were on their iPhones. And he said that it was an epiphany for him, that people everywhere want the same thing, at least in the role as consumers.

An abandoned steel blast furnace is seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 8, 2011. The city is a part of America’s Midwestern “Rust Belt”, the heartland of the country and home to big unionized manufacturers like the auto and steel industries. Picture taken April 8. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

There’s a guy named Amar Bhide, who’s written more about the United States. He’s not from the United States originally, but he says one of the things we have here is venturesome consumers. He said we emphasize the entrepreneurs, and he thinks that’s entirely appropriate. He’s written a wonderful book about entrepreneurs. But he says one aspect of our success that we don’t emphasize enough is that it’s not just enough to have people creating. You have to have people who consume and are willing to take that chance with what’s being created, and we have that here.

So I think as consumers, most people are still all in, especially in the United States. Where there’s the rub in the direction that you’re suggesting is, what about us as workers? And when I first proposed this idea of my book to a publisher, an academic publisher, he listened with kind of a smirk on his face as I talked about all the wonderful new things from creative destruction. But then when I paused, he said, “Yes well, that’s all well and good, most people will accept that, but here is the killer for your idea: People are going to be worried about the fragility and precariousness of their jobs. And if they’re going to have to pick the consumer goods that you’re talking about versus having more fragile jobs, they’ll choose to forego the consumer goods and preserve their jobs.”

So I think a crucial issue for the acceptance of what I’m suggesting is for me to make the case that I do try to make in the book — that there is far, far less precariousness for the job market than what people think, and that sometimes when they’ve identified episodes of precariousness, they have been episodes, but it’s a bum rap to say that those are mainly attributable to creative destruction and to innovation. They’re due to other causes, one of which is government policies messing things up in various ways.

I try to make my case that fewer people will lose their jobs than are expected, and that there can be a resiliency built into the economy, and there are actions people can take themselves to be more resilient. If I can make a good case for that, I think the vast majority of people in the United States will be all in on this process of innovative dynamism.

One key benefit to innovation is that it drives higher economic growth. Do you feel like you need to make the case that faster economic growth is important over the long term, even though many people may think that our current standard of living is already good enough and we don’t need to focus on growth anymore?

You’re making a good point, and it’s an issue I thought about a lot. I believe in economic growth, and I think it’s important for human betterment. It’s crucial. But I don’t use the phrase as much as some people who generally share my point of view. And the reason is that I think it calls to mind more of the same. And so people think, ‘How many more shoes does Imelda Marcos need?’ Or, ‘How many more shoes do I need?’

Or from the movie Wall Street, where Bud Fox asks Gordon Gekko, “How many yachts can you water ski behind?”

Right. Exactly. Right. So in my chapter where I’m trying to sell the benefits of innovative dynamism, I don’t mainly focus on a graph that shows GDP going up, because GDP could be thought of — and I think a lot of people think of it — as just more of the old, more yachts and more shoes, and we don’t need that. What I emphasize are several categories of innovative new goods that previously didn’t exist, and I go through and talk about how those really changed people’s lives in fundamental ways that are important to us.

So I talk about air conditioning, and I talk about how old people and sick people died when they didn’t have air conditioning in hot parts of the world, whereas they live when they have access to air conditioning. I talk about how people are more violent when they live in hot areas and don’t have air conditioning, whether it’s baseball players throwing bean balls, or whether it’s drivers of cars getting into accidents because they’re angry or whatever.

I talk about cures for diseases — that’s a particularly relevant one right now. And I talk about how many of the new cures that helped improve the longevity and reduce the suffering of people were achieved through kind of an entrepreneurial process in a similar way to entrepreneurs producing cars and air conditioning. I defend cars. I say that what cars did is they allowed the job market to be bigger. That makes us more resilient if we do lose our job and gives us more choices. It makes it safer because if you’re getting into a car in a neighborhood you’d rather not be in, that’s better than having to wait for a bus in a neighborhood that you’d rather not be in.

I talk about light, illumination. I talk about how people’s lives were constrained and limited before they had electric lighting — the hours in which they could work, the leisure activities that they had. So I try to be concrete in talking about specific big jumps, leaps, and breakthroughs that make people’s lives better. And I suggest that the process of dynamism allows us to keep what we’ve achieved in that, but also to continue to advance and come up with new and better ways that will make people’s lives better.

And what I emphasize the most at the end is health. And following, again, the McCloskey idea of putting your strongest case at the end, I talk about how it would be nice to cure cancer. Even though we’ve made some modest advances, there’s still a huge challenge ahead of us. And then I give examples about the sorts of people who achieved the successes we have achieved. And I suggest that they’ve acted entrepreneurially and they’ve been outsiders. They’ve been people who’ve used trial and error. They’ve used hunches. They’ve used serendipity. The same sorts of things that in an earlier chapter I say characterize entrepreneurs.

And so I say if we want more advances toward quicker and greater and larger number of cures with cancer, we would encourage that the same way we need to encourage entrepreneurs in the broader economy — by lessening regulations, by being more tolerant of outsiders, by having less credentialism. So I make that case at the end. I think today I could have had a chapter on COVID-19 saying similar things. There are people who could say, “We don’t want more cars or yachts,” but where do you find people who don’t want more cures for cancer?

You mentioned Steve Jobs earlier. Products like the iPod and iPhone didn’t emerge out of focus groups where they asked people what they wanted. In fact, he believed that people don’t know exactly what they want until they see it. It’s very hard for people to imagine things that have not been created and then further imagine how those things might be used and how they might change their everyday life. So it’s very hard to sort of make that leap.

Even though we’ve talked a little bit about people being less tolerant, and people are worried about churn, I guess you would argue that currently we don’t have enough innovative dynamism in this economy. Is that right? We can always have more, I guess, but do we have enough?

Absolutely. Absolutely. Clayton Christensen made some of the points that you were just making with Steve Jobs. He said, “What you need to do when you’re thinking about products is not to go out and take a marketing survey. What you need to do is think about the jobs that people need to get done and then figure out how you can come up with a product or service that will help them get the job done that they need to have done. And then you may have to explain to them how your product does that.” And I think if you come up with products that help people — you observe in an empathetic listening way what people’s lives are like and what problems they have in their lives that they need to overcome — you can then come up with products and innovations that help them overcome it.

Apple Computer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone in San Francisco, California January 9, 2007. Apple unveiled an eagerly-anticipated iPod mobile phone with a touch-screen on Tuesday, priced at $599 for 8 gigabytes of memory, pushing the company’s shares up as much as 8.5 percent. Jobs said the iPhone, which also will be available in a 4-gigabyte model for $499, will ship in June in the United States. The phones will be available in Europe in the fourth quarter and in Asia in 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White

I mean, the iPhone is wonderful in so many ways. It gives people access to information. It allows them, in those periods when they have to wait, to have their own music that they choose and that’s what they want to listen to. They can communicate with a wider set of friends all over the world, not just the people who by chance they happen to be in geographical proximity. It’s a wonderful tool to give people more control over their lives. And I think one of the fundamental things that almost everybody wants around the world is more control over their lives. And that was one of the reasons why this innovation was such a wonderful thing that made people’s lives better. And I think we need more of that.

In the early parts of the book I made arguments about what it is that people want. (My editor said this made it too philosophical and so he wanted me to cut it down, but part of me is at heart a philosopher so I struggled to have it in.) I say there are two levels. One is that they need the fundamental inputs to pursue a life plan. That could be a variety of life plans, so I say health is important whether you want to write the great novel or live a peaceful life on a desert island. There are all kinds of life plans where certain fundamental goods are necessary like health.

But then I say there’s another set of life plans that I personally think are more likely to lead to happiness. It’s a narrower set. The kind of things that Abraham Maslow identified. And these would be the top of his hierarchy where he said, “Human beings are most happy if they have the basics but then if they also can pursue a self-fulfilling, creative, meaningful life.”

And I think that for the basic goods I emphasize, things like air conditioning, cars, and health, often you can make good arguments that they serve both at the fundamental level for a huge variety of life plans but then also the more narrow set of plans that I think are more likely to lead to happiness. And I think we need more of that.

I couldn’t believe this, but I argued for greater longevity in one of my seminars once, and I had some students who were against it. I thought there’s so many more things that you could do that would be exciting and fun and fulfilling and wouldn’t it be nice to have an extra 20 years for each of us.

Or even the same lifespan, but those last 20 years maybe be a little bit healthier, where you’re still mentally sharp, you still can bend over and pick something up without clutching back.

Absolutely. I didn’t say it, but I meant to say an extra 20 years where you’re not in the nursing home but where you can do the things that you want to do that allow you to be as you said.

I’m concerned that we’ll come out on the other side of this pandemic more risk averse and less tolerant of creative destruction. The federal government is spending a lot of money keeping companies afloat, and I’m worried we’ll end up with a “zombie economy” in which many companies should go out of business but we keep propping them up. Are these crazy concerns of mine or do you think they have any validity?

No, I think that they’re reasonable concerns, and I don’t know how we’re going to emerge. I am hopeful that it’s at least possible that we can emerge with people feeling more strongly favorable toward entrepreneurship. I think it’s partly going to depend on how we look at what solves the problem we’re facing with COVID-19. And many people have argued that we’re having problems because we don’t have enough central planning. And I think a good case can be made, and I’ve tried to make this in a couple of op-eds I’ve written recently, that the problem is too much central planning, not too little, and that we need to rely more on the entrepreneurs who are in the trenches fighting COVID-19.

There was an exposé (or so I would call it, they didn’t call it this) in The New York Times a week or so ago about the World Health Organization and how they dragged their feet on admitting that there was substantial symptomless transmission of COVID-19. And they didn’t just drag their feet for a week or two weeks, they dragged their feet for four months. Because there was strong evidence starting the end of January that there was substantial symptomless transmission. And they were sending out directives saying that, “You don’t have to worry about it. There’s not much of that.”

And that has big implications for what people do in terms of things like masks. Having everybody wearing masks is much more important if there’s substantial symptomless transmission. In effect, they were as close to a central planning organization as we have for this, and they have botched it big time in a way that I think substantially extended the length and severity of this crisis.

So I think those of us who believe that entrepreneurial innovation is important need to be looking at what’s going on and need to be using our best attention to say, “Here’s what we think has helped solve it and here’s what we think has hurt.” And I think it’ll come out favorably to entrepreneurs, if we do that.

But some people would say, “Not everything’s the World Health Organization,” and they’ll point to planners in Beijing who seem to be doing a fantastic job getting China to catch up to the US — or even move ahead of us. So is there any merit to the central planning model, where you pick the companies and sectors of the future and put government on their side?

Well, I think part of the central planning model, and certainly it was with China, is that they are suppressing the opinions of people who don’t agree with what the central planners are saying. And there was the case of that heroic whistleblower in Wuhan, and they actually sent the police to get him to shut up. He was trying to say, “Hey, we’ve got a virus here that’s a problem.” And there are reasonable people who think that if he had been allowed to speak sooner, more widely, and they had allowed that word to get out more, it wouldn’t have spread as much both in China itself, but also to other places like us.

Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group presents the new Mate X smartphone, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 19) in Barcelona, Spain, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Now you’re asking the question, though, more broadly about industrial policy, and I think the failures of industrial policy are much greater than people understand. I’m not a scholar particularly of China, but I try to read up about what’s going on there, and it seems to me like they have been propping their economy up for a long while with over investments in things like real estate. My understanding is that not the two or three biggest cities, but the next tier down have large sections of unoccupied, expensive apartment buildings that people have invested hugely in.

I think I saw a figure a week or two ago that something like 78 percent of people’s assets in China are in real estate, which is at least twice what it is in the United States, I think. And it looks like a house of cards that is ready to fall. Now I know it’s been said for a while and it hasn’t fallen yet, but I still believe it’s going to fall because it seems to me what they’re doing is they, in terms of technology, are catching up in some areas. But the question is, in a society that suppresses freedom of speech the way that they do, are they going to be able to have the dynamism of the entrepreneur who pushes the frontier? And I believe that they aren’t going to have that.

If my story about what’s behind entrepreneurship is at all accurate, then they are suppressing some aspects of that that are crucial. And so they might be able to push to catch up in some areas. How did Huawei achieve what they achieved? There were some exposés (I think it was The Wall Street Journal, might have been The New York Times) where they go over case after case of espionage. They weren’t creating new technologies and innovations behind Huawei. They were stealing it from the West.

You can’t espionage your way to pushing the technological frontier forward because you can’t steal what hasn’t been invented yet.

Absolutely. And so if they were lucky enough to reach that point — and in some areas they may be — then what? Then they’re up against a wall, and they either have to free things up or not advance.

Some people in this country who think there’s too much churn and technology has been too disruptive and innovations have been too disruptive, they will make an exception. They will make an exception for America’s largest technology companies in which they would love to see a little more creative destruction with Amazon, Facebook and Apple and Google. Are those companies examples of creative destruction, or are they examples of where we need more creative destruction?

Well, in my book, I mainly speak of those companies positively and as examples of creative destruction. And I think that certainly they have that aspect. Now companies can, at one point in their history, be exemplars of creative destruction but at another point they get leapfrogged over. I use the phrase “leapfrog competition.”

And there was a Baldwin locomotive company, which had some really innovative organizational and management procedures in the early days of setting up steam engines and locomotives. But then, eventually, they didn’t make the next big leap, which was to diesel locomotives.

Now the question is, are these giant technology firms you just mentioned now ripe for another stage of leapfrog competition? And I’m thinking that’s possible. I’ve certainly been disappointed that some of these technology companies have not been standing for free speech. That they’ve been willing to cave to pressure, to censor things that are on their platform that some people don’t agree with.

And I did hear on one of the television shows that there’s been an alternative platform set up to Twitter. I don’t know how much traction they’ve got, but I like that story, so I’m rooting for them. I’m reluctant to argue for regulations because I believe and hope that the problems I see with some of these older technological giants can be solved by others coming in and doing a better job of it. So, that’s what my hope is. But I do hear what people are saying when they are complaining about it.

And to finish up, we’re currently in the middle of almost 50 years of relatively weak productivity growth, at least compared to what we expected coming out of World War II. What can policymakers do to upgrade the American economy so we can have faster growth and more innovative dynamism?

Well, I emphasize two sorts of policies as most important. I emphasize that we need lighter regulation. We have had a growth of something called the precautionary principle, where increasingly you have to prove that your innovation will not possibly cause any harm. But a large number of the great innovations of the past were ones that you didn’t know what harm there might be until you worked out the kinks and you tried it out. And so there’s a nice passage from a book by Cass Sunstein where he lists a whole bunch of important innovations that would never have existed if the precautionary principle had been in place at the time.

And so it makes you wonder then, now that we’re increasingly having the precautionary principle, what innovations would exist that we’re not allowing ourselves to have because we’re enforcing this precautionary principle? So I emphasize less regulations, lighter regulations, as one of the key policy directions if we want more innovation, if we want to have faster growth, and if we don’t want to have stagnation.

Another policy emphasis is we need to keep taxes lower. Part of what I argue is that the bigger the breakthrough innovation is, the more likely it is that people besides the entrepreneur are not going to be able to judge whether it’s plausible or not. Only the innovator behind that innovation will know. That means at the early, fragile, precarious stages of a breakthrough innovation, it’s going to almost inevitably have to be self-funded. For it to be self-funded, you have to allow the innovator to accumulate and have the funds to self-fund. And what that implies is you have to have a light tax policy to allow them to do that. So I also emphasized low taxation as a way to encourage the self-funding at these early precarious stages.

There are other factors that matter too. Peter Thiel says entrepreneurs need to have more courage. So he’s emphasizing things that can be done. He thinks people are being too cautious in the projects they undertake.

How do you change that? There’s not a government policy for that.

No, that’s not a government policy. And I don’t emphasize it in my book, but I don’t think he’s totally wrong. So I guess what I’m saying is there’s more than one way to increase innovation and entrepreneurship. I, in my book, emphasize policies, and I want the government to do less. And that’s what I emphasize. But I’m not saying that Peter Thiel’s entirely wrong in saying it’s also useful to encourage people to take a chance and be entrepreneurs. It’s also useful to do what Deidre McCloskey says and say that one thing we need to do more of is to honor, dignify, and praise entrepreneurs. I don’t do as much of that or as much of the telling people to be courageous as McCloskey and Thiel do, but I’m not saying they’re totally wrong. I think there’s something to what they say.

But I’m emphasizing that the government could get out of the way more and that would help a lot. And so I think there’s more than one way to contribute to making innovative dynamism prosper again, and to make human betterment move forward faster again.

The post The case for ‘innovative dynamism’: My long-read Q&A with Arthur Diamond appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/making-the-case-for-innovative-dynamism-my-long-read-qa-with-arthur-diamond/